UN Security Council fails again to address Israel-Hamas war

The member states rejected both the U.S. and Russian-drafted resolutions

The U.N. Security Council (UNSC) did not manage to address Israel's war against Hamas, rejecting rival United States and Russian resolutions. This brings the council to four failed attempts to adopt a resolution since the war outbreak on October 7.

The text drafted by the U.S. would have reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defense, urged respect for international laws — especially protection of civilians — and called for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver desperately needed aid to Gaza. In Wednesday’s vote in the 15-member council, 10 countries voted in favor, but Russia and China, being permanent council members, vetoed the document.

On her X (formerly Twitter), U.S. Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield posted: "While they [Russia and China] obstruct, we continue to work with all Member States to support the efforts of Antonio Guterres, President Biden, Secretary Antony Blinken, and regional actors to build a more peaceful and secure future for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

The Russian resolution, which was then put to a vote, would have called for an immediate “humanitarian cease-fire” and unequivocally condemned Hamas’ October 7 attacks in Israel and “indiscriminate attacks” on civilians and civilian objects in Gaza. Only four countries voted in its favor – Russia, China, United Arab Emirates and Gabon – while there is a minimum of nine “yes” needed to adopt a resolution. The U.S. and United Kingdom voted against, and nine countries abstained.

Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya stated that NGOs in the Gaza Strip are primarily calling for a ceasefire. "I very much urge you not to miss this opportunity,” he stated, adding the the U.S. is working on not allowing the potential resolution to impact the ground operation that Israel is preparing in Gaza.

The failure of the two resolutions followed the council’s rejections last week of a Russian resolution that did not mention Hamas and also failed to get nine “yes” votes. Another widely supported resolution that called for humanitarian was suggested by Brazil but vetoed by the U.S.

After the votes, Malta’s U.N. Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, speaking on behalf of the 10 elected members of the council serving two-year terms, announced they will be working on a new proposal in the coming days. “As elected members of this council, we also represent the rest of the international community and we have a duty and an obligation to act. There is no time to waste.”

Earlier Israel's senior diplomats called for Antonio Guterres resignation as the UN's Secretary-General following his speech that was described as justifying the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7.