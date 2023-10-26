English
Israeli security services arrest over 60 suspects in West Bank

i24NEWS

A weapon confiscated during the IDF raid in the West Bank on October 26.
Since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, Israel security services have arrested about 1,000 wanted persons

The Israle Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet on Thursday reported over 60 wanted persons arrested in another raid that took place in the West Bank. 46 of them are believed to be Hamas operatives.

According to the security services' joint statement, weapons, including two M-16 rifles, and incendiary materials were confiscated during the raid in the city of Tubas as well as in the village of Ein a-Shariat, in the Binyamin division.

IDF Spokesperson
Overall, the security services stated that about 1,000 wanted persons have been arrested across the West Bank since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. "660 [of them are] associated with the terrorist organization Hamas," read the statement.

IDF Spokesperson
Earlier on Wednesday, IDF reported arrest of 68 wanted persons, with 58 of them suspected in direct links to Hamas.

