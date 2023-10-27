LIVEBLOG: Intensifying bombing, Israel widens the scope of ground operations in Gaza
UN General Assembly approves resolution seeking immediate 'humanitarian truce' in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed on Friday the identity of a fallen soldier, Sergeant Shoam Moshe Ben-Harush, that succumbed to his wounds nearly 20 days after the October 7 surprise Hamas attack, as events escalate in the region.
An explosion was reported in the Egyptian town of Taba, near the border with Israel, according to local media it was caused by a rocket hitting a hospital, resulting in six wounded, and building damage. The IDF stated it was “aware of the security incident in the Taba area near the border with Egypt, but it occurred outside our territory.”
At the same time, between Thursday and Friday, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder revealed that U.S. military forces "conducted self-defense strikes" on two facilities associated with Iranian forces in eastern Syria.
The precise scope of the operation 'left deliberately vague'
Reports of anti-tank missiles fired on IDF tanks near Gaza border
More reports of communications down
Palestinian mobile phone service provider Jawwal said that services including phone and internet had been cut by heavy bombardment.
A statement from the Palestine Red Crescent Society said it had completely lost contact with its operations room in Gaza and all its teams operating on the ground.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian threatens Israel
“The fighters in Lebanon are ready with their finger on the trigger for an Israeli ground operation in Gaza.”
Hamas calls for ceasefire
"We call on the Arab and Muslim countries and the international community to take responsibility and act immediately to stop the crimes and series of massacres against our people," Hamas said in a statement.
Communications reportedly cut off in Gaza
Israel ramps up the scope of ground operations in Gaza, IDF spokesperson says
IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says the military has ramped up airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in the last few hours: "The Air Force is striking underground targets very significantly. Ground forces are expanding the ground activity this evening."
The IDF detected several launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory that fell in Syria
Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr demanded closure of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad over Washington's 'unfettered support' for Israel
Germany says it is 'cautious' about Hamas' death tolls
At a regular government press conference in Berlin on Friday, it was said: "We cannot independently verify Hamas information, which is why a certain degree of caution is needed."
Earlier today, the UN stated that it considered numbers provided by the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza "credible." The ministry claims over 7,300 people killed since the start of Israel-Hamas war.
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announced new sanctions on 8 individuals over ties to Hamas
IDF spokesperson: Hamas' main operation base is under Gaza's largest hospital
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a graphic overlay of a satellite image of Shifa Hospital. According to the IDF, the footage proves that the Hamas' key command center is hidden under the largest hospital in Gaza.
Hamas denied the "allegations."
Gallant: Hamas could use fuel supplies to pump air in the tunnels
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas may confiscate fuel for generators pumping air in its tunnel network in Gaza. “For air, they need oil. For oil, they need us,” stated Gallant.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Gaza border communities
Qatar told U.S. it was open to reconsidering Hamas' presence - report
According to an unnamed a senior U.S. official, Qatar said that it was open to reconsidering Hamas' presence after the hostages release. According to The Washington Post, this was said during the visit of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Doha where he met the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani earlier this month.
Palestinian Red Crescent: 10 more trucks with humanitarian aid entered Gaza through Rafah crossing
Hundreds rally in Ramallah, West Bank in support of Gaza; pro-Hamas chants are heard
National Cyber Directorate reports hacking attempts on the rise; Police urge Israelis not to answer suspicious WhatsApp calls
Hamas claims over 7,300 killed in Gaza, UN calls Gaza health ministry's previous tolls 'credible'
Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry stated that 7,326 people have been killed in the territory since October 7. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Friday said that in earlier conflicts, Ministry's estimations proved themselves "credible."
"In the past, the five-six cycles of conflict in the Gaza Strip, these figures were considered as credible and no one ever really challenged these figures," said the UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini.