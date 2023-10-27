UN General Assembly approves resolution seeking immediate 'humanitarian truce' in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed on Friday the identity of a fallen soldier, Sergeant Shoam Moshe Ben-Harush, that succumbed to his wounds nearly 20 days after the October 7 surprise Hamas attack, as events escalate in the region.

An explosion was reported in the Egyptian town of Taba, near the border with Israel, according to local media it was caused by a rocket hitting a hospital, resulting in six wounded, and building damage. The IDF stated it was “aware of the security incident in the Taba area near the border with Egypt, but it occurred outside our territory.”

At the same time, between Thursday and Friday, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder revealed that U.S. military forces "conducted self-defense strikes" on two facilities associated with Iranian forces in eastern Syria.

