After hosting Hamas, Russia announces visit of PA's Abbas

Hamas' invitation to Moscow prompted outrage in Israel, already critical of Russia’s stance on the Palestinian terrorist organization

A delegation from the Hamas terrorist organization on Thursday met Russia’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, together with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

Bogdanov also announced that the Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas will be invited to Moscow soon, and will meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The parties reportedly discussed the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Six Russian citizens are believed to be among the captives in the Strip.

In his interview to Kommersant, a Russian media outlet, a member of the Hamas delegation Abu Khamid stated that the group “needed time to locate all who are in the Gaza Strip” for the potential release. He also said that the officials discussed the prospects of a ceasefire.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned Russia for inviting Hamas, calling on the Russian government to expel the terrorists immediately.

"Israel sees the invitation of senior Hamas officials to Moscow as an obscene step that gives support to terrorism and legitimizes the atrocities of Hamas terrorists," the Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat stated.

Earlier, Hamas thanked Russia for vetoing the U.S.-drafted UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that only mentioned humanitarian pauses. The rival text suggested by the Russian delegation spoke about a ceasefire, but did not get enough votes and was also rejected on Wednesday.

Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP FILE PHOTO. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov speaks with journalists in Moscow, Russia.

Bogdanov's announcement of Abbas' visit to Moscow was later backed by Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The specific date has not yet been announced.

Russia remains one of the countries that does not designate Hamas as a terrorist organization. Earlier on Tuesday, The Times of Israel reported that Israel expressed dissatisfaction with the Kremlin's frequent anti-Israeli statements regarding the war in Gaza, according to an unnamed officials from the Foreign Ministry.