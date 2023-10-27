IDF conducts second ground raid in Gaza

Israel strikes the outskirts of Gaza City as the country is preparing of a full-scale ground operation

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a second ground raid into Gaza and struck targets on the outskirts of Gaza City. This is the second ground raid in Gaza the IDF conducts ahead of the anticipated ground offensive.

The IDF reported killing Madhath Mubashar, the commander of Hamas' West Khan Yunis battalion. Israeli security services also claimed hitting 250 Hamas targets, including command centers, tunnels and launch sites.

While the said operation is in planning due to the high risks to the civilian population and Hamas’ 229 Israeli hostages, the U.S. has also reportedly asked to delay the offensive amid a series of attacks on its Middle Eastern bases by Iran-backed militias.

Following a directive from U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. warplanes on Friday struck targets in eastern Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called the strikes “precision self-defense.”