The Israeli security services stated that the conversation took place during the Hamas massacre on October 7

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released a recording of a conversation between a Hamas commander and an operative during the October 7 massacre. In the call, one of them describes the atrocities he committed in the Gaza border communities.

"An additional call that took place during the massacre conducted by Hamas on October 7th between a terrorist from the Hamas Special Forces and his commander in the Gaza Strip," read the IDF statement.

On the recording, one of the terrorists can be heard saying: “I swear, we will destroy them. Record the conversation, we are inside. The bastards live happily and we are displaced.”

“I want to shoot the door, open it,” says one of the terrorists on the phone. Sounds of shots fired can be heard right after that.

The conversation ends when he adds: “The children want to talk to their parents and say goodbye, I’ll get back to you.”