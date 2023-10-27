U.S. House speaker says Israel, Ukraine funding request should be split

“Israel is a separate matter”: Speaker Johnson said the House may not back President Biden’s $106 billion joint aid package

Speaker of the U.S. House Mike Johnson on Thursday stated that funding to support Ukraine and Israel should be handled separately, suggesting that he will not support U.S. President Joe Biden's $106 billion aid package for both countries. The statement comes one day after Johnson’s election as the new House Speaker.

In an interview to Fox News, he said: "We want to know what the object is in Ukraine, what is the endgame there. The White House has not provided that."

"Israel is a separate matter – we are going to bring forward a standalone Israel funding measure [of] over $14 billion,” added Johnson. He stated that the House Republicans will seek other areas to cut in the budget in order to find the funding for Israel.

President Biden earlier asked the Congress to approach a $ 106 bullion supplemental funding in which $61 billion would head to Ukraine, while $14.3 billion would fund Israel’s air and missile defense support and other initiatives and the remainder would be split amongIndo-Pacific and border enforcement. Johnson reportedly met Biden on Thursday and told him that there is a consensus among the House Republicans about the need “to bifurcate those issues.”

A Republican and Evangelical, Johnson is a strong supporter of Israel. The first legislation issued by the House under him was a declaration of solidarity with Israel amid the nation's war against Hamas.

"Our nation's biggest ally in the Middle East is under attack. The first bill I will bring to this floor will be in support of our dear friend Israel. We are overdue in getting it done," stated Johnson on Thursday.