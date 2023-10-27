The Head of the Emergency Authority said that the displaced may not be able to return to their homes until the end of 2023

According to the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), about 125,000 residents of the southern and northern Israeli towns and communities that are directly exposed to the hostilities from Gaza and Lebanon have been evacuated to hotels and guest rooms funded by the state. Yoram Laredo, the Head of NEMA, said: "We recommend that they stay in hotels until the end of the year."

"On October 7, we activated evacuation plans for civilians residing in the areas within 4 km from the Gaza Strip,” said Laredo. He explained that within a week the evacuation radius expanded up to 7 km from the Gaza border.

David Cohen/Flash90 Evacuation of residents of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, October 22, 2023.

In the north, Kiryat Shmona, like many other localities, has also been evacuated.

According to Laredo, the Ministry of Tourism is providing accommodation to the displaced people as well as real-time data on hotel availability across the country in case of future evacuations.

He also highlighted that eligible families can ask for compensation from the government if they wish to stay elsewhere.

Meanwhile, an Arab-Israeli Bedouin hotelier Sami Alkarnawi has reportedly hosted 3,000 displaced people in his establishments in Mitzpe Ramon. “I get 400 WhatsApp messages a day from people who want a room, but everything's full at the moment. So far, we haven't received a single shekel from the state and it's costing me around 3 million shekels in expenses [$740,000],” said Alkarnawi.