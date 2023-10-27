Spokesperson Daniel Hagari presented proof of terrorists' underground facilities located under the Shifa hospital

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday offered a presentation showing that Hamas' main operation center located underneath the Shifa hospital, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip. The IDF stated that "Hamas routinely and in an emergency uses humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip for the benefit of its terrorist activities while utilizing the humanitarian shelter to protect its terrorists and the leaders of the terrorist organization."

Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson stated that Hamas had multiple underground complexes under Shifa, used by the terrorists to direct attacks against Israel. "We have concrete evidence that hundreds of terrorists flooded into the hospital to hide there after the massacres of October 7,” he added.

Hagari noted that the Israeli security services know of several tunnels leading to the underground operation center. The IDF also issued a graphic overlay of a satellite image of the Shifa hospital as a proof of Hamas hiding its command centers underneath the medical facility.

Shortly after Hagari's press conference, the terrorist group denied "the baseless allegations." Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, accused Israel of preparing an attack against civilians: “These lies represent a prelude to a new massacre against our people, greater than the one of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.”

He referred to the deadly October 17 hospital explosion in Gaza that Hamas blamed on Israel. Israel provided evidence suggesting that the blast was caused by a misfire of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) rocket.