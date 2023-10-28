LIVEBLOG: Palestinians report Israeli tanks in Gaza Strip as IDF continues incursion
The IDF struck 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip overnight
Palestinian mobile phone service provider Jawwal said on Saturday that services including phone and internet had been cut by heavy bombardment. A statement from the Palestine Red Crescent Society said it had completely lost contact with its operations room in Gaza and all its teams operating on the ground.
Turkey's Erdogan says Israel must stop 'madness' and end Gaza strikes
Hostage families demand Israel government explanation of heightened strikes
IDF attacks Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon
An Israeli fighter jet attacked Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure Friday night in response to rocket fire that landed in Syrian territory, according to Hebrew language media.
IDF struck 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip overnight - spokesperson
IDF announced head of Hamas air force eliminated in overnight strikes
The IDF announced on Saturday morning that the military, guided by precise intelligence information from the Air Force and the Shin Bet internal security service, killed the head of the air formation of the terrorist organization Hamas, Ezzam Abu Raffa, who was responsible for managing the UAV arrays, the drones, the aerial detection, the paragliders, and the air defense of the Hamas organization.
IDF names soldier killed in October 7 attack
The Israeli military on Saturday morning named Sgt. Shirel Haim Pour, a 20-year-old from Rishon LeZion, as one of the soldiers killed in the Hamas onslaught on October 7.