Netanyahu says Israel's security cabinet decided 'unanimously' on Gaza ground operation

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that fighting inside the Gaza Strip would be "long and tough" as Israeli ground forces operate in the Palestinian territory for more than 24 hours.

"The war in the (Gaza) Strip will be long and difficult and we are prepared for it," Netanyahu told a news conference after meeting families of hostages held in Gaza since the Hamas atrocity in southern Israel on October 7. Netanyahu said Israel's security cabinet decided 'unanimously' on Gaza ground operation.

More to follow