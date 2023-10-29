LIVEBLOG: IDF reiterates Gaza civilians should move south, Hamas rockets rain down on Israel
The war against perpetrators of the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust will be long and difficult, Netanyahu warns
Israel intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, calling for civilians to flee south where it confirmed aid would increase.
Israel declared the war had entered a "second stage", stepping up its ground operations inside the Hamas-run territory.
Israel unleashed a massive bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Al-Quds Hospital evacuation order
The Palestinian Red Crescent says it received "strong threats to immediately evacuate Al-Quds Hospital because it will be bombed." An IDF spokesman confirms that an evacuation order was issued but says it doesn't comment on future strikes. The spokesman added that the hospital is home to Hamas infrastructure, similar to other hospitals in Gaza.
PM Netanyahu: I was wrong
Following outcry over X post blaming the intelligence community, Prime Minister Netanyahu says "I was wrong," and expressed his full backing of the army.
UNRWA says warehouses raided
Thousands of Gazans looted warehouses and distribution centers of the UN's Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) in the center and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, including one site that stores supplies from the humanitarian convoys coming from Egypt.
UNRWA said in a statement that flour and other basic items like hygiene supplies were taken. "This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza," UNRWA said. —Ariel Oseran, Middle East Correspondent
IDF Spokesperson: Army and intelligence community will fully investigate, but now fully concentrated on the war
Barrage of Gaza rockets on Israeli communities adjacent to border
IDF raises the Israeli flag in Gaza
Following backlash, Netanyahu deletes post saying intel didn’t warn him of Hamas attack
Opposition leader Yair Lapid said Netanyahu's statement 'crossed a red line'
IDF hit over 450 Hamas targets in past day, 1 officer seriously wounded and 1 soldier moderately wounded
Netanyahu says he only received intel Hamas was 'deterred'
On X, Netanyahu states he was told at every intelligence briefing prior to October 7 that Hamas was 'deterred' from escalating fighting with Israel
Overnight, IDF attacked Iranian, Iranian-affiliated terrorists in Syria
The raid took place in the Quneitra area of southern Syria
Rocket alarms activated in southern Israel