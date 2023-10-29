The war against perpetrators of the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust will be long and difficult, Netanyahu warns

Israel intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, calling for civilians to flee south where it confirmed aid would increase.

Israel declared the war had entered a "second stage", stepping up its ground operations inside the Hamas-run territory.

Israel unleashed a massive bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.