The UN leader urged Iran to work toward the 'unconditional and immediate release of hostages held in Gaza'

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Friday. The meeting sparked furious condemnations from Israeli officials, amid an already deep rift with the UN chief.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718301986049638755 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The mullah regime's top diplomat, in New York for extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly on Gaza, discussed with Guterres the latest developments in the Middle East and the war between Hamas — an ally of Tehran's Islamic regime — and Israel.

The UN leader urged Iran to work toward the "unconditional and immediate release of hostages held in Gaza."

Hamas jihadists hold 230 Israelis hostage in Gaza, in the aftermath of the October 7 incursion into Israel that saw Palestinians butcher 1,400 people, mostly civilians, including children, the elderly and revelers at a music festival. The incident represents the deadliest antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust and sparked a war between the Jewish state and the Gazan terrorist group, now in its fourth week.

In remarks that especially outraged Israel last week, Guterres said it was important to "recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum" as the Palestinians have been "subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation."