Israeli girl, 9, dies a week after suffering cardiac arrest during rocket siren

Medics are looking into the precise cause of heart failure, exceedingly rare in young children

Tamar Chaya Torpiashvili, aged nine from the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, passed on Saturday, a week after going into cardiac arrest during a rocket alert siren as she and her family rushed into shelter.

"Sadly, despite the doctors' best efforts, 9-year-old Tamar died on Saturday night," Ashdod's Assuta medical center said in a statement. "She was evacuated to the hospital a week ago on Friday after suffering cardiac arrest during a siren. The hospital shares in the family's grief."

Medics are trying to establish what caused the heart failure in a young child.

"Some have a heightened sensitivity to adrenaline in very large dozes and that could cause cardiac problems," the director of pediatric intensive care at the hospital told the Ynet news site. "This represents an extremely rare occurrence and we are looking into the incident. We will have answers later.