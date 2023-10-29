Maisa Abd Elhadi posted laughing emojis on a photo of an elderly Israeli woman being dragged into captivity by Hamas

Israel's Interior Minister Moshe Arbel on Sunday submitted a request to consider revoking the citizenship of an Arab actress over Instagram posts celebrating the October 7 massacre.

Arab-Israeli actress Maisa Abd Elhadi posted laughing emojis on a photo of Yaffa Adar, 85, being dragged into captivity by Hamas terrorists, with the caption "she is going on the adventure of her life."

She also posted a photo of the border fence in Gaza being breached, captioning it with the words "let's go Berlin style,” which can be read variously as a reference to the fall of the Berlin Wall or an approving nod to the Nazi Holocaust.

Screenshot used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law Maisa Abd Elhadi's Instagram story from October 7, 2023

The actress, known internationally for her role in the 2013 film “World War Z,” was detained by police and charged on several counts of incitement and support for terrorism. She was since released to house arrest.

Last week State Prosecutor Amit Aisman ordered to “investigate, detain, and try anyone who expresses praise or support for the massacre.”