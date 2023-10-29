Prominent leader of the Palestinian terrorist organization, Khaled Mashal, also calls on the Hezbollah terror group and others to join an 'all-out war'

Former Hamas Chairman Khaled Mashal called on Hezbollah and others to join an “all-out war” against Israel, while boasting that Russia and China were benefiting from the surprise terrorist attack on October 7.

“There is no doubt that if Hezbollah joins in, it would make a real difference. We hope that this happens, but the decision is theirs,” Mashal said in an interview with Egypt’s Sada Elbalad TV.

Nevertheless, Mashal called for the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah to take the limited clashes on the northern Israeli border and “evolve into a complete engagement and an all-out war,” since it would split Israel into fighting on “two or more fronts.”

“We are still demanding (this) from Hezbollah and from our friends and nation,” Mashal stated.

“We want the Arab communities in the West to be active, and (we want) cooperation with superpowers like China and Russia,” the former Hamas chairman continued. “Russia has benefited from our (attack), because we distracted the U.S. from them and from Ukraine.”

“China saw (our attack) as a dazzling example. The Russians told us that what happened on October 7 would be taught in military academies,” the terrorist leader boasted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718551136267886622 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The Chinese are thinking of carrying out a plan in Taiwan, doing what the Al-Qassam Brigades did on October 7,” Mashal claimed, saying “The Arabs are giving the world a master class.”

As for Russia and China, neither have condemned the massacre of Israeli citizens by Hamas terrorists, though Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese foreign minister have expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself.

Last week, Russia hosted a delegation of senior Hamas officials.