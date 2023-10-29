Elon Musk offers Starlink internet connection to Gaza Strip

SpaceX has not responded to how it plans to ensure that Hamas terrorist group does not benefit from the internet connection

Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX's Starlink will facilitate communication links in Gaza with "internationally recognized aid organizations."

Since Friday, the Gaza Strip has been under a telephone and internet blackout that has made it difficult for communication throughout the strip between aid groups, civilians, and emergency services.

SpaceX has not yet responded to media request for information on how they will ensure that the Starlink connection is utilized exclusively by aid organizations and not by the Hamas terrorist group, which currently governs the Gaza Strip.

Following the announcement Musk mentioned on the social media platform X that it was uncertain who had authority over ground links in Gaza. He noted that "no terminal had requested a connection" from Starlink in Gaza up until now, and that Starlink satellites will only accept communication with internationally recognized aid organizations.

Israel's communication minister, Shlomo Karhi, responded to Musk's post on X by stating that Israel would utilize all available means to oppose this move, fearing that Hamas might use it for terrorist activities.

"HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities," Karhi wrote. "Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them! By then, my office will cut any ties with Starlink."

In the past, Musk has used Starlink services to make other political moves For example said he declined to extend coverage over Russian-occupied Crimea, refusing to allow his satellites to be used for Ukrainian attacks on Russian forces there.