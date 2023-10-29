Water supply levels now meets the basic humanitarian needs of Gaza, dispelling concerns about shortages of food and water for the Strip's residents

Israel has reopened the second of three water pipelines that supply the Gaza Strip, allowing the flow of a total of 28.5 million liters of water daily.

IDF Col. Elad Goren, heads of the civilian department of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), made the announcement, stating that the second pipeline was reopened on Saturday.

This supply of water per day is slightly more than half of the approximately 49 million liters that Israel supplied before the October 7th massacre. Israel had suspended piped water supplies to Gaza on October 9, accounting for about nine percent of the territory's water supply during peacetime.

Goren emphasized during a briefing to foreign journalists that the water supply now meets the basic humanitarian needs of Gaza, dispelling concerns about shortages of food and water for the territory's residents.He further stated that the volume of humanitarian aid transferred to Gaza will "increase dramatically" in the upcoming weeks.

COGAT, operating under the Defense Ministry, regularly assesses the humanitarian situation in Gaza and collaborates with international humanitarian agencies operating within the region to stay updated on the evolving conditions.

Goren highlighted that "hundreds of tons" of humanitarian supplies have been delivered to Gaza through a joint mechanism managed in collaboration with the United States, Egypt, and the UN. The aid passes through Israel into Egypt via the Nitzana border crossing, undergoes security checks, and then proceeds to the Rafah crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border. There, it is handed over to UN agencies for distribution.