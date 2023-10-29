English
IDF operates in the Gaza Strip eliminate terrorists and prevent infiltration

IDF tanks near the Israeli-Gaza border.
Forces eliminate terrorists attempting to infiltrate from an underground tunnel at Erez crossing

IDF fighters, positioned near the Erez crossing, detected a group of terrorists emerging from a tunnel in the Gaza Strip. 

Upon identification, a confrontation ensued, resulting in the elimination of several terrorists, while others sustained injuries. Simultaneously, an IDF fighter aircraft conducted precision strikes on two assembly buildings in Gaza associated with the Hamas terrorist organization, resulting in the elimination of a number of terrorists.

