LIVEBLOG: IDF expands ground operation in Gaza, around 600 targets attacked in past day
IDF hits military positions in Syria, Lebanon, in response to attacks; with reports of an arrest raid in West Bank, and interceptions over the Red Sea
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operated on multiple fronts overnight Sunday to Monday, confirming it hit rocket launch sites in Syria and Hezbollah military positions in Lebanon after attacks on northern Israeli areas.
In addition, the IDF was reportedly operating in the West Bank area of Jenin, and sent tanks to the southern Gaza Strip. There were also reports of an interception over the Red Sea, either a drone or rocket sent from the Houthis in Yemen.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Sunday, CLICK HERE.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad says two of its operatives died near Lebanese border
The terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced on Monday morning that two of its operatives were killed in an exchange of fire with the IDF, near the Lebanese border.
The announcement added that the two operatives were usually stationed in Syrian territory.
IDF: Ground operation expands in Gaza Strip, around 600 targets attacked in past day
The IDF announced Monday morning that it had expanded grounded operation in Gaza during the night, and hit around 600 targets throughout the Strip, including weapons warehouses, hiding places and gatherings of Hamas operatives, and anti-tank positions."
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
In addition, the IDF said it eliminated dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tried to attack, including an assembly point with over 20 Hamas operatives.
During the night, IDF ground troops identified armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile that was about to be launched in the area of "Azhar" University in the Gaza Strip and a fighter jet was called in to attack the position.
IDF raids Jenin area, four terrorists killed - report
IDF confirms strikes on rocket launch sites in Syria after attacks on Israel
The IDF attacked overnight Sunday to Monday the launch sites from which rocket attacks were carried out from Syrian territory against Israeli territory, it confirmed in a statement with visual documentation.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF discloses identity of fallen soldier, two others seriously wounded after tank overturning in northern Israel
Sergeant First Class (res.) Yinon Fleishman, 31 years old, from Jerusalem, was a soldier in the armored 71st Battalion, and was killed Sunday night as a result of a tank overturning in northern Israel.
The IDF statement added that two others soldiers, including an officer, were wounded in serious condition as a result of the tank overturning.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot and Gaza border communities