IDF hits military positions in Syria, Lebanon, in response to attacks; with reports of an arrest raid in West Bank, and interceptions over the Red Sea

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operated on multiple fronts overnight Sunday to Monday, confirming it hit rocket launch sites in Syria and Hezbollah military positions in Lebanon after attacks on northern Israeli areas.

In addition, the IDF was reportedly operating in the West Bank area of Jenin, and sent tanks to the southern Gaza Strip. There were also reports of an interception over the Red Sea, either a drone or rocket sent from the Houthis in Yemen.

