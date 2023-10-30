IDF releases trove of photos from operations in, near Gaza
Israel has expanded its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, as it fights the terrorist organization Hamas, after a brutal terror attack on October 7
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released on Monday morning a trove of photos from its expanded ground operation in the Gaza Strip, which started over the weekend.
Included were glimpses into the urban warfare taking place in Gaza, as well near the coast and night time operations, to fight the terrorist organization Hamas that rules over the Strip.
In a second statement, the IDF said it hit around 600 targets throughout Gaza, including "weapons warehouses, hiding places and gatherings of Hamas operatives, and anti-tank positions."
IDF tank and Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) entering the Gaza Strip
IDF soldiers atop a tank during a ground entry into the Gaza Strip
IDF reaches the coast during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip
IDF soldier within a building during a ground operation
Flares in the night sky
IDF tanks in a wooded area
IDF soldier silhouetted in green light, as seen through a night-vision device (NVD)