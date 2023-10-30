IDF releases trove of photos from operations in, near Gaza

Israel has expanded its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, as it fights the terrorist organization Hamas, after a brutal terror attack on October 7

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released on Monday morning a trove of photos from its expanded ground operation in the Gaza Strip, which started over the weekend.

Included were glimpses into the urban warfare taking place in Gaza, as well near the coast and night time operations, to fight the terrorist organization Hamas that rules over the Strip.

In a second statement, the IDF said it hit around 600 targets throughout Gaza, including "weapons warehouses, hiding places and gatherings of Hamas operatives, and anti-tank positions."

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldier takes position, during ground operations in and near the Gaza Strip.

IDF tank and Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) entering the Gaza Strip

IDF Spokesperson IDF tank and armored personnel carrier (APC) on sandy dunes, entering the Gaza Strip.

IDF soldiers atop a tank during a ground entry into the Gaza Strip

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldiers atop a tank, during an expanded ground operation in the Gaza Strip area.

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldiers atop a tank, during an expanded ground operation in the Gaza Strip area.

IDF reaches the coast during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldier atop a tank, as ground forces reach the coast, during an expanded ground operation in the Gaza Strip area.

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldiers on sandy dunes, with tanks and armored vehicles, during an expanded ground operation in the Gaza Strip area.

IDF soldier within a building during a ground operation

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldier perched on a window, inside a building, during a ground operation.

Flares in the night sky

IDF Spokesperson Flares in the night sky, as the IDF carries out expanded ground operation in the Gaza Stip.

IDF tanks in a wooded area

IDF Spokesperson IDF tanks light up a wooded area, during an expanded ground operation in and near the Gaza Strip.

IDF soldier silhouetted in green light, as seen through a night-vision device (NVD)