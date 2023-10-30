Israeli police officer seriously wounded in Jerusalem terror attack

Israel Police and Border Police neutralized the terrorist after a chase with reported gunfire

Israel Police confirmed a suspect stabbed a policeman near a gas station on Route 1 in Jerusalem, resulting in a chase and the neutralization of the terrorist.

According to the police spokesperson, the incident occurred at around 11:00 local time: "A terrorist resident of East Jerusalem armed with a knife arrived at the Mandelbaum gas station in Jerusalem. The terrorist stabbed a security guard soldier in his upper body, after grabbing his weapon and unsuccessfully trying to shoot, he fled the scene."

The soldiers at the scene "tried to make contact and neutralized the terrorist by shooting." Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics said a 22-year-old man was evacuated from the scene in serious condition with stab wounds to his upper body, and transferred to Shaare Tzedek hospital.

The police seized the knife allegedly used in the attack. The Jerusalem Police Department was reported investigating the scene, while other members of Israeli security services are "conducting searches in the area to rule out any additional involvement."