Tanks were spotted on the Salah al Din thoroughfare which connects Gaza City in the north to Khan Younes in the south of the Strip

Gaza channels reported spotting IDF tanks at the Netzer intersection in Gaza City, a strategic point deep inside the enclave.

The IDF has been gradually expanding its ground operation in Gaza. On Monday morning, local reports showed tanks on Salah Al Din road, a main thoroughfare that runs from Gaza City in the north of the strip to Khan Younes in the south.

This is the furthest inside the Strip that Israeli forces have reportedly been seen. The intersection is a strategic point that dominates the thoroughfare.

