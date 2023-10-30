Israeli security services arrest 51 in West Bank

Since October 7, about 1,070 wanted persons have been arrested, with 700 believed to be linked to Hamas

Israeli security services reported arresting 51 wanted persons in the West Bank. 38 of the detainees are considered to be Hamas members, including a number of senior officials of the terrorist group.

The Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) stated that it discovered “ready-to-use charges buried under the roads in order to harm the troops. The forces located an observation officer trapped in explosives and destroyed him.”

IDF Spokesperson Barricades in the Jenin refugee camp on October 30.

The IDF started killing an operative of the Jenin battalion Wiam Hanon. “During the operation, the forces fired at armed terrorists who posed a threat to the forces. In addition, remotely piloted aircraft attacked armed terrorists.”

In the Hebron neighborhood of Jabal Johar, the IDF located “an M-16 rifle, weapon parts, military equipment and terrorist funds.”

Overall, about 1,070 wanted persons have been arrested in the West Bank raids since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.