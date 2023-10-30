Terrorists released another video featuring three Israeli hostages

Hamas on Monday released a new propaganda video featuring three female Israeli hostages. Their names are known to be Elena Trupanov, Daniel Aloni and Ramon Kirsht.

In the video, the three sit on chairs against a white wall, with one of them speaking to the camera.

This video is a part of Hamas' continuous psychological war. It is not clear when the video was taken. It is also not know if the terrorists told the hostages exactly what to say on the video.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant reportedly met with the hostages' families.

The Prime Minister's Office called the video "cruel psychological propaganda by Hamas-ISIS." Natanyahu stated: "I turn to Elena Trupanov, Daniel Aloni and Ramon Kirsht who were kidnapped by Hamas who commits war crimes. I embrace you."

"Our hearts go out to you and the other abductees. We are doing everything to bring all the kidnapped and missing people home," he added.

i24NEWS will not broadcast the video out of respect to the families of the hostages, who do not wish it to be shown.