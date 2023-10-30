The Israeli ministry of Foreign Affairs announces it will assess each instance of a UN body entering Israel on a case-by-case basis

In the aftermath of a heated exchange between the Israeli delegation to the United Nations and UN Chief Antonio Guterres during a recent UN Security Council meeting in New York, diplomatic seem to have calmed a bit.

Despite vehement opposition from Israeli Representative Gilad Erdan, an inside source in Jerusalem has revealed that the MFA approved the visa of UN Humanitarian Affair coordinator Griffiths to enter Israel.

The clash erupted when Guterres mentioned that the October 7 massacre in Israel did not occur in a vacuum, leading to strong condemnation from Israeli officials. Guterres later clarified that his comments were misinterpreted, but the fallout continued.

Israeli officials, in response to the perceived provocation, issued a threat to revoke several of the United Nations' visas and capabilities within Israel. This move received widespread criticism, with many condemning the Israeli government's decision to resort to such threats as a means of addressing their grievances.

Following the decision to all approve the Secretary-General's visa into Israel, Lior Haiat, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), delivered a statement to i24NEWS.

In this statement, Sharel, a representative of the MFA, expressed her profound disappointment with the conduct of UN organizations and their leaders in recent times. She lamented the comments made by UN Chief Guterres and their implications, indicating that the MFA views them with great concern.

SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan holds up a sign stating 'Iranian Women Deserve Freedom Now' seconds after Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi began addressing the UN General Assembly.

According to Haiat, despite the original declaration of the Israeli UN delegation to stop visas for UN officials, the MFA has changed their approach to UN delegations entering Israel. Each instance of a UN body's entry into the country will be examined meticulously, on a case-by-case basis. The decision to approve Griffiths' visa is, therefore, emblematic of this shift in policy.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the approval for Griffiths' entry into Israel was granted at the specific request of other nations. These nations sought to facilitate the departure of foreign citizens from the Gaza Strip, a matter of humanitarian concern.