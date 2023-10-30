IDF rescues female soldier being held hostage by Hamas during ground operation inside Gaza

Col. Ori Megidish was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz IDF army base near the Gaza Strip

In a ground operation carried out overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully secured the release of Private Uri Megidish, who had been held captive by the Hamas terrorist organization since October 7th.

Private Megidish, who had been held against her will for a period of time, was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base near the Gaza strip. Upon her return she was medically examined and found to be in good health. Following her release, she had an emotional reunion with her family, who had been anxiously waiting for her safe return.

Gili Cohen, an Israeli journalist, said "This is an operation that was planned several days in advance when Magidish was the target for rescue. She was held by Hamas members and it can be estimated that the operation to release her was not without opposition."

Israeli President took took to twitter after the announcement as well saying, "I was moved to see the soldier Ori Magidish return home to her loving family, after a daring operation by the IDF and Shin Bet. Our security forces operate around the clock in Gaza, in the north, in the West Bank and everywhere, on land, in the air and at sea; with endless dedication, while risking their lives, with a sense of mission and love for the people and the country. We strengthen them, back them up and trust them."