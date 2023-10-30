U.S. Army bases in the Middle East have been attacked 23 times since Oct. 7

Warships & aircrafts have been deployed to the region as part of efforts to signal to potential aggressors the seriousness of the U.S. commitment to regional security

U.S. defense officials have reported an increase in attacks against U.S. and coalition forces and bases in the Middle East.

These attacks, which have primarily involved rockets and drones, occurred between October 17 and October 30, with a total of 23 incidents documented- 14 in Iraq and 9 in Syria.

The senior U.S. defense official emphasized the gravity of the situation, pointing out that the various elements within Iran's threat network have been escalating their attacks. This escalation poses raises the specter of miscalculations that could potentially tip the region into a full-scale conflict.

The official stated, "We are concerned about all elements of Iran's threat network increasing their attacks in a way that risks miscalculation or tipping the region into war." They underscored the fact that a regional war would result in losses for all parties involved. In an effort to prevent such a catastrophic scenario, the United States is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts, working through partners and allies, intensifying communications, and bolstering its military posture to make clear its commitment to regional stability and conflict prevention.

To deter Iran and Iran-backed groups, the United States has taken significant military measures in response to the escalating conflict that began on October 7.

Warships and fighter aircraft have been deployed to the region, including two aircraft carriers, as part of efforts to signal to potential aggressors the seriousness of the U.S. commitment to regional security. Furthermore, the number of U.S. troops in the region has seen a substantial increase, numbering in the thousands.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian delivered a message to the United Nations, warning that if Israel's retaliation against Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip persists, the United States will not be spared from potential repercussions.

Recent events off the coast of Yemen further highlight the severity of the situation. A U.S. warship engaged and successfully shot down more than a dozen drones and four cruise missiles that were launched by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.