"Not a single civilian needs to die" PM Netanyahu addresses foreign press

"The only one who will resign- is Hamas." Netanyahu said while answering Foreign Press questions after a question regarding any potential for his resignation

Israeli prime Minister Netanyahu addresses foreign press following rescue of an IDF soldier.

Netanyahu expressed his joy and relief at the soldier's safe return, stating, "Welcome home, Uri."

he Prime Minister took the opportunity to extend his heartfelt congratulations to both the Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for their remarkable achievement.

Netanyahu did not mince words when addressing the terrorists of Hamas. He branded them as "monsters" and delivered a stern warning, saying, "We will continue to pursue you, we will continue to hunt you down. We will cripple you until you fall from our feet."

IDF Spokesperson Col. Uri Magidish was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz IDF army base near the Gaza Strip

The Prime Minister made it abundantly clear that Israel would not entertain the idea of a ceasefire, as it would equate to surrender. He stressed that this is a time for war, highlighting his determination to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

Responding to questions about his potential resignation, Netanyahu dismissed such notions and emphasized that his sole responsibility is to bring down Hamas, saying "the only pne who will resign, is Hamas." He declared unwavering support for the Israeli soldiers engaged in the conflict, affirming, "we stand with our soldiers."

Netanyahu also addressed the issue of civilian casualties, asserting that not a single civilian should have to die. He placed the responsibility on Hamas, urging them to allow civilians to move to safe zones, as the Israeli forces go to great lengths to prevent civilian casualties.