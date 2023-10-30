A 2016 document by former Defense Minister Lieberman predicted Hamas' massacre

Lieberman predicted that Hamas' plan would of included the capture of Israeli communities near the Gaza border and the abduction of civilians

A 2016 document prepared by former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman highlighted the possibility of a future attack by Hamas, which nearly unfolded word-for-word on October 7, 2023.

This document, presented to then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sounded an alarm about the Gaza-based terror group's intentions to infiltrate Israel, occupy communities along the Gaza border, and take Israeli civilians as hostages back to the Strip.

The document, titled "The destruction of Israel by the year 2022 and the liberation of all Palestinian territories," conveyed that Hamas was actively working on a sinister plan that envisioned a large-scale attack on Israeli territory.

The document explicitly cautioned against the decision not to launch a preemptive strike on Gaza after July 2017, warning that this would have far-reaching consequences, potentially worse than the aftermath of the Yom Kippur War.

The impact on Israel's southern region, the psyche of its citizens, and its international image and standing were all outlined as potential casualties.

The document did not mince words about Hamas's intentions. It revealed that Hamas aimed to escalate the next conflict by mobilizing significant and highly skilled forces, including naval units, toward Israeli territory. Lieberman predicted that Hamas' plan would of included the capture of Israeli communities near the Gaza border and the abduction of civilians.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Opposition party leaders Avoda Merav Michaeli, Yesh Atid Yair Lapid, National Unity Benny Gantz and Israel Beyteinu Avigdor Liberman in the Knesset

The 2016 document also foresaw an integrated multi-front conflict scenario. Hamas intended to establish additional arenas in the Gaza Strip, including Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and even Sinai. Furthermore, it didn't rule out the possibility of attacks against Jewish targets worldwide.

The document concluded that the failure to take the initiative by mid-2017 could lead to a grave error, potentially pushing Israel into a challenging strategic predicament.