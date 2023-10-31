Israeli forces demolish overnight the house of Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri, in the West Bank area; operations continue near and in Gaza

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operated on multiple fronts overnight Monday to Tuesday, confirming it hit military targets belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon after attacks on northern Israeli areas.

In addition, the IDF demolished the house of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, located in the Ramallah region of the West Bank, though the terrorist organization's number two resides primarily in Turkey and Lebanon.

In the south, there were multiple rocket sirens overnight, particularly in Ashkelon and Gaza border communities. There was also an infiltration attempt near the Re'im intersection, during which the IDF attempted to arrest the suspect, but were required to shoot, resulting in the death of the infiltrator.

