LIVEBLOG: Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen reported behind UAV interception in Red Sea area; IDF updates hostage number to 240
Israeli forces demolish overnight the house of Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri, in the West Bank area; operations continue near and in Gaza
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operated on multiple fronts overnight Monday to Tuesday, confirming it hit military targets belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon after attacks on northern Israeli areas.
In addition, the IDF demolished the house of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, located in the Ramallah region of the West Bank, though the terrorist organization's number two resides primarily in Turkey and Lebanon.
In the south, there were multiple rocket sirens overnight, particularly in Ashkelon and Gaza border communities. There was also an infiltration attempt near the Re'im intersection, during which the IDF attempted to arrest the suspect, but were required to shoot, resulting in the death of the infiltrator.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE.
Iran-backed Houthis take responsibility for drone attack on Israel - report
Responding to a question about drone interceptions in the Red Sea area, off the coast of Israel's resort city Eilat, the Prime Minister of the Houthi government, Abdelaziz ben Habtour, told AFP that the "drones belong to Yemen.”
Homes of French Jews vandalized with Stars of David in Paris
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Largest humanitarian aid convoy enters Gaza, 29 out of 80 trucks so far
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
29 out of 80 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid have so far entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing following inspection. This is the largest aid convoy since the start of the war, bringing into the enclave medical supplies, food, and water.
To read more, CLICK HERE.
Regional council reports a direct impact after latest rocket attack, no casualties
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Yad Vashem chairman, Lapid criticize Israeli UN envoy for Holocaust comparison
To read more, CLICK HERE.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
IDF Spokesperson: Families of 240 hostages have been notified
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Houthis in Yemen react to UAV interception near Eilat
Member of the Houthis political bureau, Hazam al-Asad, posted a reaction to the UAV interception near the Israeli city of Eilat. A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces also posted that an "important statement" would be made in the coming hours.
"Al Jazeera, citing the Israeli Home Front. I liked the word “suspicion” in the news," Al-Asad posted on X, ending with a laughing emoji.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF confirms UAVs intercepted in Red Sea area before entering Israeli territory
UAV reportedly intercepted in Eilat area
Alert sirens in Eilat over possible hostile aircraft intrusion
Initial IDF report confirms sirens sounded in the Eilat area concerning a hostile aircraft intrusion. Civilians in the area were instructed to enter protective shelters.
The possible UAV infiltration would be coming from the Red Sea.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
IDF eliminates another Hamas commander responsible for Oct 7 massacre
IDF fighter jets struck the Beit Lahia Battalion Commander of Hamas' Northern Brigade, Nasim Abu Ajina, who directed the massacre on October 7 in the Kibbutz Erez and Moshav Netiv HaAsara.
In the past, Abu Ajina commanded Hamas' aerial forces, taking an active part in the development the terrorist organization's UAVs and paragliders, which were a central part in the October 7 attack.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
3 ISIS supporters arrested in Israel suspected of planning terror activity
The Israel Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency released a joint statement, saying three Israeli citizens were arrested for planning terror activities.
The joint statement said the suspects were affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), and there was a gag order on "every detail of the investigation and every detail that could identify the suspects."
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
IDF hit roughly 300 Hamas military targets in past day
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Over the last day, the IDF "struck approximately 300 targets, including anti-tank missile and rocket launch posts below shafts, as well as military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization."
"During the forces' ground operations, the soldiers had several engagements with terrorist cells that fired both anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire toward them," the IDF statement added.
"The soldiers killed terrorists and directed air forces to real-time strikes on targets and terror infrastructure," the statement concluded.
Japan imposes sanctions on individuals and companies linked to Hamas