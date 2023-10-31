Israel to allow 100 aid trucks in Gaza daily

U.S. President Biden and Israel’s PM Netanyahu discussed the humanitarian access to Gaza amid fears of the regional escalation

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on the phone for the first time since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expanded the ground operation in Gaza. Israel reportedly agreed to allow 100 aid trucks to enter the Strip daily.

The White House readout of the call stated: “The [U.S.] President underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718740220412064102 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The United States is "confident" that the number of aid trucks entering Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt will be increased to 100 a day, the White House said Monday. A top Israeli official also confirmed the number to CNN.

Aid agencies in the Gaza Strip state that water, food and medication remain in short supply in the area. The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) on Monday reported that 144 trucks have got to Gaza since the start of Israel's war against Hamas.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719283681519362112 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The U.S. is reportedly especially concerned with the humanitarian situation in Gaza in fear of the Israel-Hamas war spillover and the regional escalation.

The U.S. defense officials on Monday reported an increase in attacks against its forces and bases in the Middle East. So far, between October 17 and October 30, a total of 23 incidents documented have been recorded in Iraq and Syria.

According to the White House readout, Biden and Netanyahu also discussed the urgency of the Hamas’ hostages release. According to the IDF, terrorists kidnapped 240 people.

The IDF on Tuesday night rescued Private Uri Megidish, who had been held captive by Hamas since October 7. Earlier on Monday, terrorists released a new propaganda video featuring three Israeli hostages.