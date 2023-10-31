Israeli security forces destroy house of Hamas political bureau official in West Bank

The IDF and Shin Bet reported 38 wanted persons arrested in the overnight raid

Israeli security forces on Tuesdat stated that 38 wanted persons were arrested during the overnight raid in the West Bank, eight of them are believed to have direct links with Hamas. Overall, about 1,110 wanted persons have been arrested across the area since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet stated that they “destroyed the house of Salah Arori, the deputy head of the Political Bureau and responsible for the activities of the terrorist organization Hamas” in the West Bank. The raid was conducted in the village of Arora.

The security forces stated that Arori is known to be abroad. Many Hamas officials are hiding in Qatar, Turkey and Lebanon.

“During the activity [operation in Arora], a violent disorder developed that included the throwing of stones and rocks at the forces who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations. In addition, the forces responded with live fire into the air and towards the rocks immediately,” read the IDF statement.

Clashes occurred in multiple localities: “In Kabatia, explosives were thrown at the forces, who responded by shooting, a hit was detected. In the Bethlehem refugee camps, a violent disorder developed that included throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at the forces who responded by firing.”