IDF intercepts UAV, long-range missiles over Red Sea

The Arrow defense system was used operationally for the first time by Israel, shortly after the Iran-backed Houthis claimed to have sent drones

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed to have downed a surface-to-surface missile launched toward Israeli territory, intercepting the projectile over the Red Sea region, making it the first operational use of the Arrow defense system.

It was also confirmed in the IDF statement that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down by fighter jets earlier in the day. The Iran-backed Houthi government in Yemen claimed responsibility for sending drones, according to AFP.

"These drones belong to the state of Yemen," Abdel-Aziz Bin Habtour, said the prime minister of the Houthi government when asked about the first launch towards Eilat in southern Israel.

The IDF earlier reported a "hostile aircraft intrusion" that set off warning sirens in the area of Eilat, a resort town on the Red Sea. "There is no threat in this region and no danger," Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a separate televised briefing.

Additional explosions were reported on Tuesday afternoon in Eilat area, later confirmed to have been missile interceptions. No group has claimed responsibility over this second incident as of yet.

Israel blamed the Houthis for a similar drone attack on Friday in which its aircraft intercepted "hostile targets" headed for southern Israel. Six people were lightly injured in neighbouring Egypt when debris hit a building in the Sinai resort of Taba, just across the border from Eilat, the Egyptian army said at the time.

Additionally, on October 19, the U.S. Navy said it shot down three land-attack cruise missiles and "several" drones that had been fired by the Houthis, possibly at Israel.

The Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the country, are "part of the axis of resistance" against Israel and are fighting with "words and drones", he added.

The Houthis are said to release a statement later on Tuesday with more details of their involvement in the "resistance" against Israel, Bin Habtour said.

Concerns are high over a regional conflagration especially as Iran has loyalists and proxy fighters in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday said Israel's ongoing actions in Gaza "have crossed the red lines and may force everyone to take action."

Meanwhile, U.S. forces across the Middle East have been targeted 25 times since October 17. The latest attack occurred on Tuesday at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq.