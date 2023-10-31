Yemen's Houthi Rebels launch attacks against Israel

"The Yemeni armed forces will continue to carry out missile and drone attacks until Israeli aggression stops."

The Israeli army intercepted cruise missiles and a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels from the Red Sea region.

“A surface-to-surface missile was fired towards Israeli territory from the Red Sea area and was successfully intercepted by the Arrow air defense system, even before it entered Israeli territory,” said the statement the IDF released on the incident.

“Air Force detection systems tracked the trajectory of the missile and it was intercepted at the most appropriate operational time and location,” the IDF said.

The shooting was claimed by Houthi rebels, who said such attacks on Israel would continue. Earlier in the morning, they also launched drones towards the territory of the Israel.

MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP Fighters loyal to the Houthi rebels stand in formation outside al-Saleh grand mosque in Sanaa, Yemen, on October 12, 2022.

“The Yemeni armed forces (...) will continue to carry out missile and drone attacks until the Israeli aggression stops,” according to a statement broadcast by the rebel television, Al-Masirah TV. According to the American army which intercepted it, a missile had also been launched by the Houthis towards Israel around ten days ago.

This rise in tensions with the Iranian-backed rebels comes against the backdrop of attacks by pro-Iranian militias in the region against Western supporters of Israel in its war against Hamas. American troops stationed in Iraq and Syria have been the target of 23 drone and missile attacks over the past two weeks.

Tehran also reacted to Houthi missile fire. The head of Iranian diplomacy warned Tuesday that pro-Iranian groups in the region cannot remain "silent" in the face of the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas, emphasizing the urgency of ending the war.

Saudi government via AP Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman (R) meets with a delegation from Yemen's Houthi rebels in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“It is normal that resistance groups and movements do not remain silent in the face of crimes” committed in the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip, said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during a visit to Qatar.