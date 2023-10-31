'She was peace-loving and happy - that's how we will remember her,' says mother of Hamas hostage declared dead

Ricarda Louk, the mother of the German-Israeli, kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival and confirmed killed, spoke to i24NEWS about her daughter's life

Shani Louk, 23, German-Israeli, was one of the Nova music festival attendees kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. Until recently, her family knew nothing about her fate.

However, the woman was pronounced dead on Monday after Israeli rescue services recovered a bone from the base of a skull, confirmed to be hers. Her mother, Ricarda Louk, spoke to i24NEWS about how the family went through the past few weeks and about her daughter's life.

She shared that knowing that Shani did not suffer gave the family at least some relief: "It’s a horrible feeling of having no information for over three weeks. I have some closure now, although, of course, we were optimistic and hoped for a different outcome."

Louk said that she was afraid to never find out her daughter's fate: "At least, we won’t end up not ever knowing. Our worst fear was that hostages would be released but she wouldn't be one of them, and we would never know what happened to her."

"I don’t want to imagine what they did to the body. I know she did not suffer and her soul is already resting somewhere up there," Louk shared with i24NEWS. She said that the family intends to organize a memorial to have a place to mourn Shani, "no matter if we have the body or not."

Regarding the actions of both Israeli and German authorities, Louk pointed out that they were constantly in touch with her, but there was no information and no outcome of their efforts. "I feel disappointed with the governments. People need medicine, some are injured, some are old, some are children and there’s no signs that they will be released. How come the whole world is not reacting more?"

Louk told i24NEWS about what her daughter was like. "She was a loving person with a huge heart and she had many friends. She was an artist, she loved to travel, learn new languages and meet people all over the world, she loved to dance and she loved music."

"She was peace-loving and she saw so much ahead of her. But she did live a good life, she was happy and that’s how we will remember her," said Shani's mother.