IDF announces the death of two soldiers, with two others injured, after a battle in the northern Gaza Strip

Sergeant Roei Wolf, 20 years old, from Ramat Gan and Lavi Lipshitz 20 years old from Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut were both fighter in the Givat patrol unit

The IDF has announced the tragic loss of two soldiers in the recent battle in the north Gaza Strip, with two others severely wounded.

The soldiers were conducting a operation during the on-going Gaza ground incursion as a part of the Givat patrol unit.

The families of the fallen IDF soldiers, Roei Wolf and Lavi Lipshitz have been informed of the situation.

Israel has escalated its ground operation in the Gaza Strip in response to the terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7th, and is currently working in active operations inside the Gaza Strip.

On Monday morning, local reports showed tanks on Salah Al Din road, a main thoroughfare that runs from Gaza City in the north of the strip to Khan Younes in the south