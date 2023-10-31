IDF takes control of Hamas military base and eliminates 50 terrorists in northern Gaza

Defense Minister Gallant on the latest developments: "Achievements on the battlefield are high, but the price in the last day has been heavy"

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, IDF forces, led by the Givati Brigade, conducted a successful operation in West Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

This operation resulted in the takeover of a Hamas military stronghold. Approximately 50 terrorists were eliminated during these ground operations, which were part of a broader effort to counter terrorism across the Gaza Strip.

The captured Hamas military base served as a training and operational base for the Hamas Jabaliya Battalion. This facility contained shooting infrastructure, terror tunnels, and a substantial cache of weapons used by terrorists.

During the operation, fierce battles erupted between IDF forces and the terrorists within the stronghold. Many terrorists were killed, and additional terrorists were eliminated by aircraft support.

Tunnel shafts, weapons, and military equipment were located and destroyed, and valuable intelligence material was recovered from the site.

Notably, this operation also led to the elimination of Ibrahim Biari, the Commander of Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion. Biari played a key role in the terrorist attack on October 7th and had been responsible for various acts of terrorism against Israel over the last two decades. His removal significantly impacted Hamas' military capabilities in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF's precision strike targeted the Central Jabaliya Battalion, which had taken control of civilian buildings in Gaza City. This strike disrupted Hamas' command and control in the area, and the subsequent collapse of underground terror infrastructure embedded beneath these buildings dealt a severe blow to the terrorists.

Jack Guez / AFP An Israeli army armoured tracked vehicle moves near a stationed artillery howitzer at a position along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 31, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant visited the IDF Palmachim base earlier, addressing soilders, "We are deploying forces on a large scale, in the depth of the Strip, there are battles against the forces that operate and the results and achievements on the battlefield are very high. Unfortunately, in war there are also prices, and the prices in the last day were heavy prices."