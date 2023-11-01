Two other soldiers were stated seriously wounded after Hamas hit their vehicle with an anti-tank missile

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced 9 soldiers died fighting against Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza on Tuesday. The troops were killed after their armoured vehicle was hit by an anti-tank guided missile.

The military spokesperson released the names of the soldiers: Lt. Ariel Reich, 24, from Jerusalem; Cpl. Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur; Sgt. Adi Danan, from Yavne; Staff Sgt. Halel Solomon, 20, from Dimona; Staff Sgt. Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit; Staff Sgt. Adi Leon, 20, from Nili; Cpl. Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv; Cpl. Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya; and Staff Sgt. Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem.

Two more soldiers were reported seriously wounded in the incident. Earlier on Tuesday, the military announced two other soldiers killed in separate clashes in the Strip.

Both battles are a part of Israel's ongoing ground operation in the Gaza Strip. The IDF reported hitting over 11,000 Hamas targets in Gaza so far.

