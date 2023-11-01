IDF announces 9 soldiers killed fighting in northern Gaza

The troops reportedly died after Hamas fired a guided anti-tank missile in their armoured vehicle

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that 9 soldiers were killed on Tuesday fighting Hamas in northern Gaza. They died after their vehicle was hit by a guided anti-tank missile fired by terrorists.

The military spokesperson released the names of the soldiers: Lt. Ariel Reich, 24, from Jerusalem; Cpl. Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur; Sgt. Adi Danan, from Yavne; Staff Sgt. Halel Solomon, 20, from Dimona; Staff Sgt. Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit; Staff Sgt. Adi Leon, 20, from Nili; Cpl. Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv; Cpl. Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya; and Staff Sgt. Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719567171544592809 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The military also stated that it notified the families of two more injured soldiers.

Previously, two other soldiers were reported killed in a separate clash with Hamas on Tuesday.

The incidents come as IDF's ground operation intensifies in the Strip. The military on Wednesday reported hitting over 11,000 Hamas targets in Gaza.