English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

IDF announces 9 soldiers killed fighting in northern Gaza

i24NEWS

2 min read
IDF soldiers atop a tank, during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip area.
IDF SpokespersonIDF soldiers atop a tank, during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip area.

The troops reportedly died after Hamas fired a guided anti-tank missile in their armoured vehicle

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that 9 soldiers were killed on Tuesday fighting Hamas in northern Gaza. They died after their vehicle was hit by a guided anti-tank missile fired by terrorists.

The military spokesperson released the names of the soldiers: Lt. Ariel Reich, 24, from Jerusalem; Cpl. Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur; Sgt. Adi Danan, from Yavne; Staff Sgt. Halel Solomon, 20, from Dimona; Staff Sgt. Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit; Staff Sgt. Adi Leon, 20, from Nili; Cpl. Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv; Cpl. Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya; and Staff Sgt. Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719567171544592809

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

The military also stated that it notified the families of two more injured soldiers.

Previously, two other soldiers were reported killed in a separate clash with Hamas on Tuesday.

The incidents come as IDF's ground operation intensifies in the Strip. The military on Wednesday reported hitting over 11,000 Hamas targets in Gaza.

This article received 0 comments