The figure rises as the IDF continues its ground operation in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday stated that it has hit over 11,000 terrorist targets since the beginning of Israel's war against Hamas.

According to the IDF statement, the forces on Wednesday night struck Hamas' operational command centers and tunnel shafts.

"IDF troops identified several Hamas terrorists who barricaded themselves in a multi-story building - located near a school, medical center, and government offices - in the area of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip. IDF troops directed the IAF to strike the terrorists," read the statement.

The military also stated that its troops "identified a vehicle carrying anti-tank missiles driving toward the forces operating in the Gaza Strip. In response, the troops directed and aircraft to fire toward the vehicle."

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated IDF's commitment to destroy the terrorists, "The horrors that Hamas perpetrated on October 7th remind us that we will not realize the promise of a better future unless we, the civilized world, are willing to fight the barbarians."

On the same day, a significant development was reported in Gaza as the IDF conducted an operation in West Jabaliya, eliminating approximately 50 terrorists in the northern area of the Strip.

As the number of Hamas targets hit rises, the IDF also reports of the losses in its troops. Israeli military's spokesperson Daniel Hagari disclosed 9 soldiers were killed on Tuesday, fighting in northern Gaza.