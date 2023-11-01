The IDF, Shin Bet and the Israel Border Police reported arresting terrorist Ata Abu Ramila, a Hamas coordinator in the area

Israeli security services conducted another counter terrorism raid in the Jenin refugee camp. The forces reported arresting "Ata Abu Ramila, 63, who incited, promoted and financed terrorism."

According to their joint statement, "Ramila promoted terrorist activity with funding of tens of thousands of shekels and helped wanted persons and terrorist operatives. Most of his activity was focused on the Jenin area and he took a significant part in the escalation of the security situation in the area."

The statement added that the terrorist "activity constitutes a high threat that necessitates his immediate arrest."

Terrorist infrastructure was also destroy, including "ready-to-use charges buried under the roads in the camp in order to harm the troops."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet and the Israel Border Police stated that "armed terrorists shot and threw explosives at the forces who returned fire. In addition, an aircraft attacked a terrorist squad that fired at the forces. Several terrorists were hit."

The forces also located and destroyed terrorists' underground shaft with ammunition. "Along with this, military equipment and ammunition found in a suspicious vehicle were confiscated by Border Police forces," read the statement.