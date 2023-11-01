Father murdered in 2016 terror attack, son dies fighting Hamas in northern Gaza
Sergeant Pdaya Mark was among the soldiers killed in northern Gaza when their vehicle was hit by an anti-tank missile
Sergeant Pdaya Mark was killed on Tuesday during heavy fighting against the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza. He is the tenth soldier that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) lost in the northern Gaza Strip battle.
Pdaya was a son of Rabbi Michi Mark who died in a terrorist attack in 2016. Together with his sister, the three were in the car when the tragedy occurred.
Mark's cousin Elhanan Clemanzon was one of many rescuers in Kibbutz Be'eri, after the Hamas attack on October 7. He also fell in the line of duty.
The soldier was reportedly killed on Tuesday after the Givati squad's armored vehicle was hit with an anti-tank missile fired by Hamas in northern Gaza.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday mourned the soldiers as "the painful losses" of the nation. He promised Israeli citizens that the operation will not stop "until victory."