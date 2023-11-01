Opnion: An end to bombing Hamas opens a Jihad threat to the rest of the world

Nazism did not rise from the ashes after Allied bombing, while Israelis are constantly told that it is 'impossible' to annihilate the terrorist Hamas

The Blitz [lit: lightning bolt in German] refers to incessant bombing raids carried out by the Nazi Luftwaffe over the United Kingdom, from September 1940 to May 1941. These bombardments targeted civilian populations, mainly in London. But also Coventry, Plymouth, Birmingham and Liverpool. Like Hamas rockets raining down on Ashdod, Ashkelon, Tel Aviv... for twenty years.

The British had to take refuge in shelters and cellars during every alert. In England at the time, as in present-day Israel, everyone, including children, obeyed orders with admirable discipline and demonstrated exemplary bravery to the resounding sound of the same sirens. Because the Iron Dome didn’t exist, over 40,000 were killed and 120,000 wounded.

The Third Reich counted on the Blitz to demoralize people, weaken the kingdom and prepare for invasion. The effect was quite the opposite. United in solidarity, the British emerged strengthened and determined that the Nazi threat had to be dealt with once and for all.

Threatening not only Albion, but the rest of the world.

Likewise, the threat of Islamic jihad is spreading across the globe. To establish a "Reich" of Sharia law. And to subjugate the "dhimmis", i.e. non-Muslims, to the superior race of true believers and the lords of the Mohammedan faith.

Wikipedia/Bundesarchiv, Bild 146-1994-041-07 / Unknown author Dresden after the bombing in 1945.

Asserting a peoples’ right to defend themselves, the British started a bombing campaign against the German city of Dresden. Now, the same goes for the Israelis? With air raids on Gaza? Not at all! The only thing in common with the Allied bombing raids of the Second World War is the massive participation of American forces.

No one demanded an immediate ceasefire from the Allies, particularly when Royal Air Force (RAF) planes had only just taken off from their bases. In other words, before the battle had even begun! Moreover, they did not warn the inhabitants of Dresden to evacuate the combat zone, or to open a humanitarian corridor, unlike the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) which had done so from the very first hours of the war against Hamas.

AP Munich after Allied bombings, 1945.

Not to mention the RAF use of incendiary bombs and other unconventional means. Not to mention Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But, at that time, the ends justified the means in the pursuit of defeating the Nazi vermin.

This vermin tortured, raped, held hostages, arbitrarily executed people, displayed the mutilated corpses of their victims, and burned men, women and children. Starving its own population to finance the war effort, while its leaders lived in luxury bunkers.

AP Saarbrücken, capital of Saarland in Germany, 1945.

Nazism did not rise from the ashes of Dresden, while Israelis are constantly told that it is "impossible" to annihilate Hamas. Because it's a movement, an ideology. That may well be true. As exemplified by the rise of the extreme right across Europe. Added to which is the rise of a new anti-Semitism. Sorry, it’s been called anti-Zionism. Another ideology. Like that emanating from Mein Kampf. Today it's called Mein Jihad...