IDF continues ground offensive in Gaza with support from air and sea

Israeli military reported the Navy and the Air Force's efforts in the ongoing operation in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday stated that its troops on the ground in Gaza are supported by the Navy and the Air Force. The combined attacks are said to have been successful in hitting dozens of Hamas targets.

According to the IDF statement, "combat planes and helicopters alongside remotely manned aircraft, vessels and artillery assist the ground forces in targeting and airstrikes according to the operational need from the air. In addition, the information collected in real time is immediately transmitted to the air forces and the naval forces, and on the basis of this, combined attacks by the IDF are carried out."

The Hamas targets include "observation posts, anti-tank squads and launchers, vessels and military outposts." Terrorists were eliminated in such attacks.

Lieutenant-Colonel T., the 105 squadron commander said: "The Air Force assists with fire and is an aerial umbrella and a protective force for the fighters on the ground. The attacks are of a strength that Hamas has not yet encountered. We work in close cooperation with the land and sea arms, shoulder to shoulder until the victory."

His words back what Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Neyanyahu stated earlier on Wednesday paying tribute to the soldiers killed in northern Gaza battle: "I promise to the citizens of Israel: we will continue until the victory."