IDF bolsters naval forces in Red Sea as Houthis threaten to continue attacks

IDF spokesperson earlier said about the attacks near Eilat that Israel will choose time and place to respond

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reinforced its presence in the Red Sea on Wednesday, after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched drone and missile attacks on southern Israel.

It was earlier confirmed by the IDF that missiles and UAVs were successfully intercepted before posing a threat to Israelis. Nevertheless, following the Houthi threat, the naval presence in the Red Sea was bolstered with additional forces.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the interception had been shut down far from Eilat, Israel's southernmost city, and that no threat to the population had been identified. However, as a precautionary measure, restrictions had been set for school children in the area.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719608308737138817 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The latest night-time shooting, which was observed from Eilat, was the third attack in less than 24 hours. The Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the firing.

On Tuesday, the Houthi rebels released a video showing the firing of missiles and drones from Yemen towards Israel, and vowed to continue their attacks against the Jewish state until the end of the war against the terrorist organization Hamas.

With a force of between 350,000 and 500,000 Shiite fighters, the Houthi rebels have consolidated their position in Yemen and strengthened their ties with Iran. Their flag bears slogans such as "Death to America" and "Death to Israel.”

During a pressing briefing, Hagari made it clear that the IDF was ready to retaliate if necessary, saying Israel will choose the time and place to respond.