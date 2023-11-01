Israeli FM Eli Cohen demands hostage assurances from ICRC head

"The Red Cross's reputation is at stake if it cannot secure a visit to those being held captive by the Hamas terrorist group Eli Cohen" said on Wednesday

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has met with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, taking a firm call to action.

He is urging the ICRC to promptly visit and provide essential medical assistance to the 240 hostages currently under captivity by Hamas in Gaza.

Up until this point, Eli Cohen has sharply critiquing the ICRC's actions in regards to the Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Cohen emphasized that the ICRC bears a profound responsibility to advocate for access to the hostages, underlining the organization's very purpose. He asserted, "The Red Cross's reputation is at stake if it cannot secure a visit to those being held captive by the Hamas terrorist group." Cohen made it clear that it must be ICRC’s priority to check in on the well being of all the children, women, and even Holocaust survivors in captivity.

Cohen has called on the ICRC to act resolutely and use its influence to facilitate an expedient visit to the hostages. Additionally, he has raised concerns about the ICRC's unbalanced focus on Israel, a nation known for its compliance with international law, while diverting attention away from the severe humanitarian crisis created by Hamas.