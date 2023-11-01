Two weeks ago, UNRWA said Hamas authorities in Gaza stole fuel and medical supplies meant for refugees from its premises in Gaza City

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have released an intercepted call that sheds light on how Hamas is stealing fuel from hospitals in Gaza, a revelation that underscores the group's exploitation of humanitarian resources in the region.

This conversation, involving a commander from Hamas's Western Jabaliya Battalion, a Gazan resident, and the director of the Indonesian Hospital, was intercepted by Israeli Military Intelligence.

Despite the sensitivity of the information, it has been declassified to reveal Hamas's prioritization of its own terrorist needs over those of the civilian population in Gaza.

In the intercepted phone call, the Hamas commander repeatedly hints at the group taking fuel from the hospital's stocks, justifying it by stating they are "working as a government for the sake of the country."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719780945547452853 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This revelation highlights Hamas's ongoing exploitation of humanitarian infrastructure in Gaza to support its terrorist activities, all at the expense of the Gazan residents who rely on these essential resources.

Two weeks ago, UNRWA said Hamas authorities in Gaza stole fuel and medical supplies meant for refugees from its premises in Gaza City. The agency then deleted the X posts, saying the supplies were moved to its “health partners.”