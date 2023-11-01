Israeli Prime Minister extends condolences to Thai counterpart amidst hostage crisis

At least 24 Thai nationals are currently being held captive in Gaza, with 32 individuals losing their lives in the violent Hamas onslaught

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached out to his Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss and abduction of numerous Thai citizens in the devastating Hamas assault that occurred on October 7 in southern Israel.

As per the latest government reports, it is believed that at least 24 Thai nationals are currently being held captive in Gaza, with 32 individuals losing their lives in the violent Hamas onslaught.

Prime Minister Netanyahu assured Thavisin that Israel is fully committed to making every possible effort to secure the release of all hostages, including the Thai citizens. He further conveyed that those who have been injured are receiving exceptional medical care, according to the statement issued by Netanyahu's office.

In addition to discussing the immediate crisis, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his deep appreciation for the contributions of Thai laborers working in Israel. He expressed his hope that those who left the country due to the outbreak of the war will one day have the opportunity to return.