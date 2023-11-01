"This spirit is you, the people of Israel. Israeli society is the most secret and indisputably real weapon we have"

Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivered a speech on Wednesday- calling on all Israelis to maintain the same level of unity and efforts displayed by IDF soldiers on the frontlines.

He said: “At this time, our best sons and daughters are fighting hard for our land, in the air and at sea, in Gaza. All the soldiers need is for us to maintain unity, all of us, the entire nation together."

Herzog also praised the "unbreakable Israeli spirit," as he put it, since the start of the war on October 7. "This spirit is you, the people of Israel. Israeli society is the most secret and indisputably real weapon we have. You are my hope and the hope of all of us. The people of Israel are alive."

The President also brought up the Israeli Arab community saying, "Its important to remember the dozen of Arab civilians who also died during the massacre, during the fighting. The enemy is trying to increase the hate between Jews and Arabs. We must to fight this."

Herzog's speech came in the wake of the revelation that a large number of soldiers had been killed in the war as the was has been on-going for the last 26 days.